Shahid Afridi Opens Up About His Next PSL Team

Veteran all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, has revealed that he isn’t sure which team will he represent in the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Chatting with the media in Karachi, Afridi said that he has featured for Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans in the first six editions of the tournament and he loved playing for all of them.

He noted that the owners of these teams also loved him to be a part of their franchises, adding that it is up to the owners of the franchises to decide which team he will represent in the next edition of PSL.

Shahid Afridi represented Peshawar Zalmi in the first two seasons of the PSL before moving to Karachi Kings for PSL 3. He featured for Multan Sultans from PSL 4 to 6.

He has been one of the main players for Multan Sultans in the league’s three editions. Overall, he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 25.57 and an economy rate of 7.63. He has made 154 runs at an average of 14, with 35 not out being his highest score. Although the numbers aren’t that effective, his presence in the dugout had a big impact on Multan Sultans’ dressing room.

Earlier this year in August, the 44-year-old had hinted at his retirement when he said that PSL 7 may be his last tournament.