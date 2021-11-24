Rizwan is the Only Pakistani in Wisden’s Current World Test XI

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter, Muhammad Rizwan, has been included in the current World Test XI team compiled by Wisden, a UK-based cricket reference book published annually.

Wisden’s current World Test XI has been selected by the book’s Managing Editor, Ben Gardner, Editor Aadya Sharma, and Feature Writer Taha Hashim.

Terming Rizwan as ‘Man for All Situations,’ Ben Gardner said that the Pakistani wicketkeeper batter was featured in the list because he is technically sound and can score all types of runs.

He lamented the fact that Rizwan has only played 17 Tests so far. However, he has an average of 42 in his Test career, which is an extremely impressive feat, added Gardner.

Aadya Sharma termed Rizwan as ‘Mr. Consistent’ and said that the Pakistani wicketkeeper batter can play really well in different conditions against different bowling attacks.

During his brief Test career so far, Muhammad Rizwan has featured in 17 Test matches. He has made 914 runs in 26 innings at an average of 41.54. He has 1 century and 6 half-centuries to his name, with 115 not out being his highest score.

Besides Rizwan, India’s Rohit Sharma, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, and England’s Joe Root have been included in Wisden’s current World Test XI.

Here is the complete Wisden’s current World Test XI.