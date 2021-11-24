Star Cricketers Will Now Get Same Match Fee as Domestic Players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that the centrally contracted players will get the same match fee as the domestic cricketers. Previously, the centrally contracted players used to get half of the match fee as compared to other cricketers for taking part in a domestic match.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rizwan is the Only Pakistani in Wisden’s Current World Test XI

According to details, PCB has decided to implement this new policy in order to motivate the centrally contracted players to take part in Pakistan’s domestic cricket competitions. According to the new policy, every player taking part in PCB’s domestic season match will be entitled to the same match fee.

PCB has stated that the new policy will help in ending discrimination among the players. PCB further stated that the move will bring uniformity and discipline within the ranks.

The new PCB policy is expected to be implemented effective immediately which means that the players currently taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be entitled to a fixed match fee.

ALSO READ Babar Azam is Now the Only Batter in Top 10 Across All Formats

The new policy means that PCB’s category A centrally contracted players which includes the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Rizwan will earn the same amount in match fee as the player that is playing his first domestic season in any domestic cricket competition which includes Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan One Day Cup and National T20 Cup.