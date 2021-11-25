Breaking: Petroleum Dealers Call Off Nationwide Strike

The All Pakistan Petrol Pump Dealers Association (APPPDA) has called off the nationwide strike, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry confirmed late on Thursday.

According to the details, the government will now offer a profit margin of 4.4% after approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The APPDA had started a nationwide strike for an indefinite period on Thursday against the government’s failure to increase its profit margin. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at petrol pumps ahead of the strike on Wednesday as panic gripped citizens.

Earlier on Thursday, a meeting took place between representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and the APPDA to discuss a solution to the problem.

OCAC had asked the association to withdraw the strike call and work with the government to resolve the issue. During the meeting, it was also highlighted that Petroleum Division had moved a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) recommending an increase in the dealers’ share.