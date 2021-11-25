Car Carriers Announce Nationwide Strike, Stall Vehicle Deliveries Across Pakistan

A new predicament has just emerged in the auto industry involving car carrier service providers having gone on a countrywide strike and refusing to transport vehicles to the dealerships, as reported by ARY News on Wednesday.

This development will prolong vehicle deliveries across Pakistan as the new vehicles will not be able to reach car dealerships and showrooms from the factories in time.

According to the report, the President of the All Pakistan Car Carriers Association (APCCA), Imdad Hussain, highlighted a recent instance in which a group of armed thieves had stolen vehicles worth tens of millions of rupees from carrier vehicles.

He said that the APCCA had asked the authorities to help it recover the vehicles but the authorities have not responded to the request.

Hussain warned that if the APCCA’s demands are not met, the supply of goods transport will be suspended after 72 hours for an indefinite period.

The APCCA claims that its car carrier crew was abducted by a group of armed men who fled with two brand new Toyota Land Cruisers in Kandyaro on 20 November. One of the vehicles was registered under the Embassy of Turkey and the other was booked under the name of a senator. Furthermore, three new Toyota Revo trucks were stolen at 3 AM from the same place on 24 November.

The APCCA is currently facing a loss of millions of rupees and has refused to operate until security is tightened and the vehicles are recovered.