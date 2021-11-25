List of Petrol Pumps That are Open Across Pakistan During the Ongoing Strike

The countrywide petroleum dealers’ strike has begun, sending people across Pakistan into a complete state of panic. Scuffles, lengthy queues, and general social unrest is being observed all over the country, with the people trying to top-up their fuel tanks and steer clear of the long queues and the general hassle for as long as they can.
The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announced the strike earlier this week, stating that the petrol stations will remain closed for an indefinite period. The PPDA secretary told the media that the association’s terms are non-negotiable and that the strike will remain in effect until the government announces a 6 percent hike in the profit margins.
While in his latest tweet, the Energy Minister of Pakistan Hammad Azhar stated that the government is in touch with the PPDA to sort out the matter, the secretary claimed that the government has not responded to their requests.
The situation, however, remains dire across Pakistan, as even the dwellers of various metropolises are reporting a severe difficulty in getting access to fuel.
Fuel Stations that are Open
So far, only three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), namely, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Petroleum Limited, and Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), have publically announced that their Company-Owned-Company-Operated (COCO) petrol pumps will remain open for business. The list of operating petrol pumps from these two companies is as follows:
PSO COCO Petrol Pump List
Shell COCO Petrol Pump List
Others
Although no official notice has been released by the companies, reports state that a few branches of Attock, Total Parco etc. are also open to serve the masses.
Government’s Stance
Yesterday, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) also instructed the dealers to keep the petrol pumps open, otherwise strict action will be taken against them. OGRA Chairman has also assured the public that they can register their complaints against the petrol station owners by calling 0800-77733.
Furthermore, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar also highlighted that some parties are requesting up to Rs. 9/liter hike in the prices of fuel, which shall not be entertained.
The government is remaining stern in its stance about the situation, which implies that the problem is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.