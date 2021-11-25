Govt is Determined to Uplift Living Standards of All Segments of Society: Shaukat Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday while highlighting the importance of the capital market said that the government is determined to uplift the living standards of all segments of the society.

Advertisement

The adviser made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan headed by its Chairman Dr. Ajmad Waheed.

Tarin said that the government is encouraging investment opportunities and stimulating economic activities in Pakistan. He emphasized the need to create awareness and increase the outreach of the mutual fund market to mobilize savings and investment in the country.

The adviser assured the delegation of the government’s all-out facilitation and cooperation in the resolution of its issues and extended support to flourish the mutual fund market in the country.

Earlier, Dr. Amjad presented an overview of the mutual fund industry in Pakistan and informed that Mutual Fund Association is working to promote and increase savings in the country with a diversified product range suiting all categories of investors. It is a potential fundraiser for government-development projects, he added.

He also apprised the adviser about key impediments in the growth of capital markets/mutual funds and sought support of the government to develop and flourish capital markets.

Advertisement

The delegation thanked the adviser for extending full support to the mutual fund market. Senior officers of the Finance Division also participated in the meeting.