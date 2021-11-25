Muslim Club Chaman Downs Baloch Club Quetta to Clinch Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup

A formidable football side, Muslim Club Chaman (MCC) registered an emphatic win over Baloch Club Quetta in the final match of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 to lift the trophy. The match was watched by thousands of football enthusiasts at Quetta’s iconic Ayub Stadium, besides thousands more who caught the action live through PTV Sports.

Advertisement

Muslim Club Chaman dominated the game right from the start by benefiting from Baloch Club Quetta’s defensive demeanor. In just 7 minutes into the match, Muhammad Hanif of Muslim Club Chaman scored a beautiful goal by overriding Baloch Club’s defenses.

The early goal came as a confidence shaker and exerted massive pressure on Baloch Club whilst putting Muslim Club Chaman in a commanding position. Baloch Club, despite repeated attempts, couldn’t switch to the attacking mode, giving Muslim Club the chance to keep possession of the ball most of the time.

ALSO READ Qatar Hired Ex-CIA Officer to Spy on FIFA to Get World Cup Hosting Rights

In the 67th minute of the match, Muhammad Hanif capitalized on a lethal mistake by one of the opponent defenders and successfully sent the ball wheezing past the goalkeeper to seal the fate of Baloch Club Quetta. Baloch Club Quetta shifted gears towards the last minutes of the game by making one last ditched effort to stage a comeback but it fell short to lose the match 2-0.

A simple yet high-spirited prize distribution ceremony followed in which the winner, runner-ups, semi-finalists, and quarter-finalists were awarded medals and cash prizes. The supporters of Muslim Club Chaman were jubilated as soon as their team captain lifted the shiny champions trophy to thunderous applause, whistling, and joyful sloganeering.

ALSO READ Michael Vaughan Dropped From Ashes Coverage After Racism Allegations by a Pakistani

The final match also featured musical performances and celebratory fireworks to entertain the charged crowd present in the stadium to support their teams. The audience enjoyed and grooved to the musical performances of Izhar Ali and East the band during the half-time.

Advertisement

Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 was the 4th edition of the tournament, organized by Pakistani company Ufone 4G to provide local footballers the much-needed opportunity to showcase their skills and use the platform to pursue football as a career.