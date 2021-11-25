Oppo Find X4 Pro to Feature an Improved Chipset and Faster Charging

Oppo Find X has shaped up to be an all-rounder flagship series that maxes out performance, camera, build quality, display, and all other aspects of a smartphone. Now that 2021 is coming to an end, it’s time to look forward to the next offering, the Find X4.

Advertisement

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has a few things to say about the Oppo Find X4 Pro.

As expected, the flagship phone will sport Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset that carries the model number SM8450. This chip will be based on Samsung’s 4nm process and it remains to be seen whether it will beat the current fastest chipset on the planet, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

The handset’s display is rumored to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The 32MP selfie camera is expected to be the same sensor as the Oppo Find X3 and the Find X2 before that.

The main camera may include two 50MP 1/1.5” sensors with a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x zoom, the same as the Oppo Find X3 phones. There is no word whether we will see the microscope lens again.

Oppo Find X3 Pro became official in March this year, so the Find X4 is not expected to launch before Q1 2022.