PAC Chairman Orders an Investigation into the Spat Between Zartaj Gul & Amin Aslam

Rana Tanveer Hussain has ordered an investigation into the fight between Zartaj Gul and Amin Aslam during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

During the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), MNA Riaz Fatyana revealed that Zartaj Gul, Minister of Climate Change, and Amin Aslam, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, had a fight during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

After the fight, the minister returned to her home in Glasgow, mentioned Fatyana. Riaz further criticized the officials saying that Pakistan’s representation at the Glasgow Conference was substandard due to the incompetence of officials. The delegation from Nepal and other countries was not received by any officer in the Pakistan camp.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rana Tanveer Hussain, also revealed that millions of rupees from the national exchequer were wasted due to incompetent officials of the Ministry of Climate Change. He ordered the audit authorities to investigate and submit a report in this regard.

The Finance Advisor to the Prime Minister, Shaukat Tarin, was also summoned for the next PAC meeting. PAC has expressed reservations over the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). Rana Tanveer heavily criticized the ECC saying that the committee was making biased decisions and giving benefits to some people. He further said that the most corrupt practice takes place in ECC.

He asserted that ECC had no right to decide the imports and exports of different commodities such as wheat and sugar. Chairman PAC said that the government was removing ECC from the NAB Law.

He further pointed out that sub-committees of PAC were underperforming as there were 28,000 Paras pending. If proper steps are not taken this amount will rise to a lac.