Pakistan Allows Transport of Wheat, Life-Saving Drugs From India to Afghanistan

Pakistan on Wednesday allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine from India to Afghanistan, on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes.

The transportation of wheat and life-saving medicine was allowed from India via the Wagah Border.

“As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the Government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50000 Metric Tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes”, the statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office said the decision of the government of Pakistan was formally conveyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India.

“We have approved to give passage to this 50,000 tons of wheat that India wants to send to Afghanistan,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had told a news conference on Tuesday after a meeting of the federal cabinet.