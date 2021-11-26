BAIC Finally Opens Bookings for the BJ40 SUV

There have been numerous speculations about BAIC’s launch in Pakistan ever since the automaker’s appearance at the 2020 PAPS Autoshow, and it now looks ready to make an impact with the introduction of the BJ40 SUV.

BAIC has just announced via its social media that the bookings for the BJ40 are now open. The BJ40 is a midsize off-road SUV that is a breath of fresh air after the arrival of numerous crossover SUVs this year.

It borrows blocky stylistics from the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes Benz G-Class, and has no direct competitors in the Pakistani market except for the Toyota Fortuner due to its unique segmentation and off-road capability.

Along with its distinctive appearance, the BJ40 has proper adventure-vehicle features such as detachable doors, a removable roof, and a foldable windshield. It also has several modern features such as all-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology, an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control (for higher specs variants), rear A/C vents, parking sensors, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, and descent control, a modern infotainment unit, dual airbags, and a multi-function steering wheel among several other options.

In terms of performance, the BJ40 is a stout machine that offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 218 hp and 320 Nm of torque, all of which is sent to either the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the settings) via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also has a low-range mode and lockable differential that allows for hardcore off-roading.

All of these features and strengths can be had for a hefty price of Rs. 7.685 million, making the BJ40 the most expensive non-7-seater SUV in Pakistan.

Although the BAIC BJ40 Plus only attracts a small niche of car buyers across the country, it is a positive addition to the market dominated by crossover SUVs.