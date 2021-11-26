Changan Announces Another Huge Price Hike for the Alsvin

Earlier this year, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) increased the prices of its vehicles that were not taken lightly by the government, resulting in the reversal of that price hike. However, the company has now announced a price hike for Changan Alsvin.

Although the company has only increased the prices of the Alsvin sedan, the hike itself amounts to a rather steep Rs. 275,000. With this revision effective immediately, the new prices of the Changan Alsvin variants are as follows:

Vehicle Old Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Increase (PKR) Alsvin 1.37 MT 2,149,000 2,424,000 275,000 Alsvin 1.5 DCT 2,399,000 2,674,000 275,000 Alsvin Lumiere 1.5 DCT 2,589,000 2,864,000 275,000

About the Alsvin

The Alsvin is a subcompact sedan from Changan that was launched in Pakistan earlier this year as a direct competitor to the Honda City and the Toyota Yaris.

The Alsvin is available here with two powertrain options — a 1.37 liter, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 95 hp and 135 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.5 liter, naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that also makes 105 hp and 145 Nm of torque, that is mated to a 5-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The Alsvin is a decently equipped vehicle with 2 airbags, parking sensors, cruise control, a modern infotainment system, an advanced driver’s display, keyless entry, push-button ignition, automatic climate control, among several other features.

The recent hike has brought Alsvin’s price almost equal to its competitors. However, being a relatively cheaper vehicle to buy than the Yaris and the City, it arguably offers better value than the two.