Chery Tiggo 4 Test Unit Spotted in Karachi

2021 is drawing to a close, prompting carmakers to gear up for new competition. One such automaker is Chery, which is a Chinese car manufacturer making a comeback in Pakistan in partnership with Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL).

As per Carspiritpk.com, a test unit of Chery Tiggo 4 has been spotted in Karachi. The viral photos of the vehicle have led to speculations that it could launch in Pakistan before the end of this year.

Tiggo 4 is a subcompact crossover SUV that rivals MG ZS, Kia Stonic, Hyundai Kona, Toyota C-HR, Honda Vezel, and other SUVs in the same class.

It comes with different engine options in the international market including a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 114 hp and 145 Nm of torque, a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 hp and 180 Nm of torque, and a turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 145 hp and 210 Nm of torque.

The naturally aspirated engine options can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox, while the turbocharged engine is offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Tiggo 4 also has impressive features including Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-start Assist, rear parking sensors, TPMS, six airbags, a modern infotainment unit, automatic climate control, and a digital driver’s display.

The automaker is planning to compete in the subcompact SUV and midsize SUV segments by launching the Tiggo 4 and the Tiggo 8. Although the exact dates have not been confirmed yet, the company wants to launch them before July 2021.