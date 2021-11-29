Suzuki Halts Alto Deliveries Yet Again

The demand for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan is second to none, which is reflected every month in the official sales figures released by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC). Although that is largely due to the positive reviews of the vehicle in terms of fuel economy and ride quality, the car does struggle from a few issues in terms of fit and finish.

In a recent update from market sources, it has been reported that PSMC is holding back the deliveries of the Alto to the dealerships because of faulty fuel lines. Also, the company has reportedly issued a country recall for the recently built units of Alto that have already been sold to the customers.

Sources have stated that the company has not yet made this issue public, and is trying to resolve it without letting this news reach the prospective buyers. ProPakistani reached out to the company representatives to get a statement but they refused to comment on the matter, while the dealerships denied the issue altogether.

Owners of the Suzuki Alto are known to complain about the general quality control issues such as poorly fitted panels, flimsy bodywork, and concerns about the tyre size and quality. There have also been reports of various Suzuki Altos getting into accidents, whereby the airbags failed to open upon collision.

PSMC is one of the few companies with a well over 50 percent rate of localization, meaning that several important vehicle components are manufactured in Pakistan. Although this is a positive attribute, the lack of quality assurance on the part of the company is a huge red flag for their progress.