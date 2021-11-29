Abid Ali Now Has More Test Runs Than Babar & Other Stars Since His Debut

Pakistan’s Test opener, Abid Ali, has made his mark in Test cricket ever since his debut in the longest format in 2019. The gritty opener has scored the most runs by a Pakistani batter and has also scored the joint-most centuries by a Pakistani batter since his debut two years ago.

Abid scored the fourth century of his career in the first innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh and is currently playing a solid knock in the second innings of the match as well.

The 34-year old has scored 1,070 runs at an average of 48.63 in 15* matches. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer since his debut in 2019. Only Sri Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, and England captain, Joe Root, have scored more runs than Abid during this period.

Abid has also scored four centuries in his Test career and no other Pakistani batter has scored more centuries than him since his debut. Pakistan’s veteran middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, is the only other batter to have scored four centuries during the same time period.

The Test opener has scored four centuries, four half-centuries, and one double century in his short career so far. He will be looking to add another 50+ score to his tally and take Pakistan home in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh.

*Pakistan vs Bangladesh match currently in progress