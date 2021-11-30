Abid Ali Joins An Elite List After Record-Breaking Test

Pakistan’s Test opener, Abid Ali, has joined an elite list of Pakistani batters to score a century and 90 runs in both innings of a Test match. Abid is the seventh Pakistani batter to achieve the feat in Test cricket history and is the first Pakistani batter in seven years to achieve a remarkable landmark.

Previously, the likes of Hanif Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan, Saeed Anwar, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Hafeez had achieved the feat of scoring a 100 and 90 in both innings of a Test match.

Abid scored 133 in the first innings and 91 in the second innings as Pakistan convincingly beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the first Test of the series. Abid was named as player of the match for his brilliant performance in the Test match.

The 34-year old led the run-chase for Pakistan in the fourth innings and scored an exquisite half-century, his third in a short career. Previously, Abid had scored an exceptional century in the first innings to register his fourth Test century.

Here is the list of Pakistani batters to have scored 100 and 90 in the same Test match:

Player Opponents Scores Year Venue Hanif Mohammad Australia 104 & 93 1964 MCG, Australia Zaheer Abbas India 176 & 96 1978 Faisalabad, Pakistan Mohsin Khan India 94 & 101* 1982 Lahore, Pakistan Saeed Anwar Sri Lanka 94 & 136 1994 Colombo, Sri Lanka Younis Khan New Zealand 91 & 149* 2001 Auckland, New Zealand Mohammad Hafeez New Zealand 96 & 101* 2014 Abu Dhabi, UAE Abid Ali Bangladesh 133 & 91 2021 Chattogram, Bangladesh