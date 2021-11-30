FBR Ordered to Use Chief Collectors for Regular Record Inspections

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to empower Chief Collectors for regular inspections of field formations and recommends streamlining the record-keeping with regard to seizures, adjudication, disposals and litigations.

A handout issued by FTO states that on receipt of numerous complaints of incompetence, inefficiency and exercise of powers for corrupt and improper motives an own motion investigation was initiated through the exercise of the jurisdiction conferred under section 9(1) of FTO Ordinance 2000 by the Federal Tax Ombudsman who constituted an inspection team.

The inspection team visited various sections of the Model Customs Collectorate, Quetta and inspected records of the seizure, Law, Audit/PAC Cell, Refund/Rebate Branch, Adjudication Branch, MTO/Seizure Branch, Auction Cell and unearthed many irregularities.

In the pursuance of FTO’S observations, recommendations have been made for the improvement of the Collectorate(s) functions, to forestall the chances of malpractices and corruption.

It recommended that the Chief Collector of Customs may be empowered through a Customs General Order issued by the FBR to conduct regular inspection and audit of subordinate office(s) in his jurisdiction.

After every inspection, a report may be submitted to the Member Customs with recommendations for improvement in working and increased inefficiency.

He further directed that sufficient and trained staff may be provided to the Model Customs Collectorate, Quetta (Appraisement) and Adjudication. In addition, the trained staff from other Collectorates may be posted for regular/fixed tenure so as to meet the staffed efficiency.

Moreover, a committee of appraisers/principal appraisers headed by Assistant/Deputy Collector Auctions may be constituted to ensure proper assessment/valuation of the vehicles and goods.