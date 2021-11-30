Female CEO from Pakistan Wins Global Accolade in Tech Leadership

Ammara Masood, CEO of NdcTech, has bagged the award in the “Women in Tech” leadership category at the 2021 Global Banking Tech Awards hosted in London by Fintech Futures. This is a valuable recognition competing globally with the top tech leadership in the financial industry among other contenders.

Advertisement

The award is an accolade for a leader making a significant impact in the banking/financial services industry and contributing towards the industry’s betterment.

On this occasion, Ammara commented, “I am delighted and truly humbled to receive such valuable recognition and acknowledgment by a prestigious global organization. I am grateful to Fintech Futures, to the judging panel, to my colleagues at Ndctech, and most of all to the clients who provided me the opportunity to make an impact in the industry.”

“This award is for all women leaders who venture to make breakthroughs by showing their exceptional talent and vision. We don’t have enough women in leadership roles and I urge all organizations to advocate for women in such roles,” she added.

NdcTech was nominated in two categories at the Banking Tech Awards, one being the ‘Tech Team of the Year’ recognizing a team working in the banking/financial services space that has stood out for its teamwork, efficiency, collaborative spirit, and going above and beyond in achieving the goals and delivering value to the project/organization.

In this category, NdcTech was recognized with Bank of Khyber as the finalist and won in the other award category for the “Woman in Tech” leadership Award.

Advertisement

Ammara is respected for her experience and impact in leading banks and developing digital strategies for financial institutions. She sits on several national, industry, and corporate boards, as well as in several steering and governing councils alongside board members and the top leadership of banks and FIs to progress their digitization strategy.

Her success in almost all programs undertaken by banks and FI’s makes her contribution very worthy and has been a factor in her personal and company success. This award is an acknowledgment of her skills, leadership, vision, inspiration, and dedication to the IT industry’s betterment.

Now in its 22nd year, the Banking Tech Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen. The Woman in Technology Leadership Award category lauds an outstanding woman for her distinguished leadership and inspiring work in her organization, and for making a positive impact on the wider banking/financial services industry.