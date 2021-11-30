Karachi Kings to Remove Imad Wasim as Captain

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is expected to assume charge of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Karachi Kings, for the seventh edition of the competition. According to the rumor mill, Babar will replace Imad Wasim as captain of the franchise.

Although it is not officially yet, the social media team of Karachi Kings hinted at a big announcement last night. It remains to be seen what they actually say, however, ProPakistani understands that it will be about the captaincy change.

Babar has been a part of the Karachi Kings squad from the second edition of PSL and has been the most prolific scorer not only for the franchise but the league overall as well. Babar was previously a part of Islamabad United in the first edition of the tournament but could only manage to play two matches before being traded to Karachi Kings in the following season.

The 27-year old was the leading run-scorer in PSL 5, scoring 473 runs at an average of 59.12 in 11 innings. He was instrumental in his team’s title-winning campaign and was named as the player of the tournament.

The flamboyant batter has amassed 2,070 runs at an average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 121.55 in 56 innings in PSL history.

Babar was named as the national team’s captain last year and has since been brilliant both in terms of leadership and his own performances. He recently led Pakistan to their first semi-final in the T20 World Cup since 2012 and was named as captain of ICC’s most valuable team of the tournament.

Babar’s imminent announcement as captain of Karachi Kings will bring Imad’s three-year captaincy reign to an end. Imad is Karachi’s most successful captain since the league’s inception and led them to their only title in PSL 5.