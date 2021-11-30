Pakistan Register Third Highest Test Run Chase Away From Home

Pakistan registered a convincing victory in the first Test match against Bangladesh as they comfortably chased down the target of 202 runs with 8 wickets in hand. This was Pakistan’s 3rd highest run chase away from home in Test cricket history. Overall, this was Pakistan’s 8th highest run-chase in Test cricket.
Pakistan’s highest run-chase away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2015. Pakistan chased down a target of 377 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. This was Pakistan’s highest run chase overall in Test cricket as well.
Pakistan’s second-highest run-chase away from home was against New Zealand in 2003 as they chased down a target of 274 with 7 wickets in hand. Overall, Pakistan’s second highest-run chase was against Australia in 1994 as they chased down 314 with one wicket in hand at National Stadium Karachi.
Here are Pakistan’s highest run-chases away from home:
|Fixture
|Target
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|377
|Won by 7 wickets
|Pallekele Cricket Stadium
|2015
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|274
|Won by 7 wickets
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|2003
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|202
|Won by 8 wickets
|ZAC Stadium, Chattogram
|2021
Here are Pakistan’s highest run-chases at home:
|Fixture
|Target
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|Pakistan vs Australia
|314
|Won by 1 wicket
|National Stadium, Karachi
|1994
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|302
|Won by 5 wickets
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2014
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|261
|Won by 1 wicket
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|2003
The Men in Green put in a terrific performance throughout the Test match and recorded their second Test victory in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan will be determined to win the next Test match against Bangladesh and clean-sweep the series to get the maximum points to continue their journey upwards on the World Test Championship points table.