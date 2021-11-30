Pakistan Register Third Highest Test Run Chase Away From Home

Pakistan registered a convincing victory in the first Test match against Bangladesh as they comfortably chased down the target of 202 runs with 8 wickets in hand. This was Pakistan’s 3rd highest run chase away from home in Test cricket history. Overall, this was Pakistan’s 8th highest run-chase in Test cricket.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Jumps to 2nd on World Test Championship Points Table

Pakistan’s highest run-chase away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2015. Pakistan chased down a target of 377 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. This was Pakistan’s highest run chase overall in Test cricket as well.

Pakistan’s second-highest run-chase away from home was against New Zealand in 2003 as they chased down a target of 274 with 7 wickets in hand. Overall, Pakistan’s second highest-run chase was against Australia in 1994 as they chased down 314 with one wicket in hand at National Stadium Karachi.

Here are Pakistan’s highest run-chases away from home:

Fixture Target Result Venue Year Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 377 Won by 7 wickets Pallekele Cricket Stadium 2015 Pakistan vs New Zealand 274 Won by 7 wickets Basin Reserve, Wellington 2003 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 202 Won by 8 wickets ZAC Stadium, Chattogram 2021

ALSO READ Abid Ali & Abdullah Shafique Create History With Consecutive Century Stands

Here are Pakistan’s highest run-chases at home:

Fixture Target Result Venue Year Pakistan vs Australia 314 Won by 1 wicket National Stadium, Karachi 1994 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 302 Won by 5 wickets Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2014 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 261 Won by 1 wicket Multan Cricket Stadium 2003

The Men in Green put in a terrific performance throughout the Test match and recorded their second Test victory in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan will be determined to win the next Test match against Bangladesh and clean-sweep the series to get the maximum points to continue their journey upwards on the World Test Championship points table.