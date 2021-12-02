Islamabad Traffic Police Fined 8,693 Motorists in The Latest Crackdown

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 8,693 fines for unregistered cars and bikes during a crackdown against unregistered cars.

SP Traffic Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is leading the operation under the directive of the Inspector General of the Islamabad Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, and special squads have been tasked with looking for unregistered vehicles on the roads of the federal capital.

SP Virk has informed citizens to get their registrations done at the earliest and use government-issued registration plates on their vehicles.

ITP announced that no leniency will be shown in this regard as the special squad has been deployed at several locations in the city to monitor vehicles without number plates. Additionally, DSP officers of all four zones have been directed to ensure the rule of the law.

ITP has fined 526,353 motorists for various traffic violations in the last six months and is also accelerating its crackdown on vehicles with tinted glass, fancy registration plates, and for wrong parking under the directives of IGP Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman.

SP Virk is monitoring the efforts himself along with the special squad. Over the last six months, several major operations were conducted in many areas of the federal capital, including F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Jinnah Super, Blue Area, Aabpara, and Bahria Town.

SSP Traffic Muhammad Omar Khan monitored the operation and strictly warned the owners of car showrooms against the parking of vehicles on footpaths.