vivo Y33s – New Definition of Outstanding Design and Superior Performance

In today’s world, a smartphone has become every person’s lifeline. No matter what the task may be, your phone is the first thing you reach out to assist you in completing it.

As a result, it goes without saying that when it comes to buying one, we go all out in our search for the perfect smartphone within our budget.

No matter if it’s a powerful camera, battery, or high-end performance, we want it all. Keeping all the consumer demands in mind, vivo has once again stepped up for the challenge and launched Y33s in the country.

The latest smartphone comes with a powerful camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an all-out superb-performing processor. The best combination of features a consumer is looking for.

vivo has always been proud of its Y series for being affordable yet outstanding. It has received so much love from the consumers that it has become one of the best series the company has offered. Furthermore, with the addition of Y33s to the portfolio, the entire series has reached a new high.

Donning a triple camera setup of a 50MP Rear Camera, 2MP Bokeh Camera, and a 2MP Super Macro Camera, the vivo Y33s makes photography one of its strongest suits.

It’s no surprise that the brand has gotten a lot of attention because of its powerful cameras in its latest smartphones. The 50MP rear camera sensors enable the users to take higher clarity photographs. The camera works well even in low light conditions. There is no drop in quality whether one zooms in or crops the images.

The camera also features Super Night Selfie, Noise Reduction technology, and Aura Screen Light which is the reason for its superb performance in low light conditions.

Y33s offers its users a whopping 5,000 mAh battery that is equipped with an 18W FastCharge capacity that powers the device quickly, saving a great deal of users’ time.

Moreover, it comes with a reverse charging function which turns the smartphone into a mobile power bank. With a battery this powerful, you can surely use your phone to help your friends out.

This powerful battery pairs well with its processor, allowing it to work seamlessly in all scenarios. The Helio G80 Processor is at the heart of this device. It enables high performance that powers the entire phone.

With a CPU clock speed of up to 2.0GHz, there is hardly anything this phone can’t do. Hyper Engine Game Technology enables dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory, delivering sustained performance and longer gameplay.

What makes this phone stand out further is the Extended RAM 2.0 with an 8GB memory plus 4GB idle memory that is the extra muscle power when the phone needs to perform out of the norm. This enables seamless performance with multiple apps running simultaneously without any sweat.

Furthermore, assisting this performance is a powerful storage capacity of 128 GB ROM. There’s always room for extra memory in your life and this phone is no exception. It helps you to capture any moment without having to worry about running out of storage space.

All of this technological brilliance is contained within a 182g device with an 8.00mm thin body. vivo always marketed its devices as having a combination of design and technology. It comes in two color variants – Mirror Black and Midday Dream.

The Mirror Black variant utilizes a double-layer coating technique to give off a mysterious black finish comparable to the night, while the Midday Dream uses AG textures with a liquid crystal coating giving off a feel of a dreamy wonderland.

vivo keeps the appeal of the phone extremely stunning with a futuristic touch.

Y33s is available for purchase across Pakistan. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this opportunity to get yours today!