Haval H6 Hybrid Arrives in Pakistan

Great Wall Motors (GWM) is gradually becoming one of the major players in the SUV market around the world with its lineup of Haval SUVs. The automotive marque made its debut in Pakistan earlier this year with the launch of the Jolion and the H6 crossover SUVs that received a lot of critical acclaim from the public due to their contemporary design and features.

Advertisement

Now it seems that Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) — Haval’s and BAIC’s partner in Pakistan — is planning to expand its product lineup, as it has just brought in a Haval H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) for display and testing purposes.

ALSO READ Haval Displays H6 Plugin Hybrid in Thailand

Reports suggest that the vehicle is currently placed on display at Sazgar’s Automotive Technologies dealership in Karachi. However, there is no official word on the vehicle’s launch yet.

About the H6 Hybrid

The H6 Hybrid is a compact crossover SUV that competes against MG HS, Toyota Corolla Cross, Kia Sportage, and other similar SUVs. It is powered by a similar turbocharged 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with a 2-speed hybrid electric motor and a 1.8 kWh battery pack.

Combined, the hybrid powerplant puts out 240 horsepower and 530 Newton-meters of torque, which is sent to the front wheels only via a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) — an automatic gearbox developed by GWM for its Hybrid Vehicles.

The H6 Hybrid, being a modern SUV, is offered with a plethora of amenities including parking sensors (front and back), 360° cameras, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and departure warning, hill-start assist, traction and stability control, autonomous braking, collision warning, auto-climate control, modern infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto connectivity, a digital head-unit display, 6-airbags, among several other features.

Advertisement

ALSO READ GAC Motors Teases an Affordable SUV for Pakistan

The standard H6 was launched in Pakistan at a price of around Rs. 6.2 million. However, since then, its price has increased and now stands at Rs. 6.85 million, making it an expensive SUV. This implies that, upon launch, the H6 Hybrid is likely to be priced around Rs. 8 million, which is the same as other Completely Built-Up (CBU) hybrid SUVs in Pakistan.

However, the price could be less if the H6 is offered as a locally assembled SUV to start with, which seems to be a far-fetched idea, given that SEWL is still selling the pre-existing Haval SUVs in CBU form.