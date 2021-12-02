Haval Displays the H6 Plugin Hybrid in Thailand

Great Wall Motors (GWM) is quickly building a reputation as one of the prominent SUV manufacturers worldwide. Some of the new SUVs released by the company have received a lot of critical acclaim from journalists hailing from several prominent car markets.

One of their latest vehicles to draw a lot of eyeballs is the Haval H6 Plugin Hybrid that was revealed in a recent car show in Thailand. Although the design of the vehicle is not much different from the original third-generation H6 — except for a slightly more aggressive front fascia — it boasts some interesting performance figures.

The H6 Plugin Hybrid will have the familiar turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 167 horsepower (hp) and 285 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. However, with the output of the electric motor combined, the vehicle makes a handsome 326 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

The power is sent to the front wheels only from dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) — a system that uses twin planetary gearsets that modulate power between the engine and the electric motor.

Plus, the company claims an electric-only range of 201 kilometres, which has raised the intrigue of many car journalists. Industry experts speculate that the vehicle will have a 41.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will allow for the aforementioned range, although, the company has not revealed any official details about the battery pack. Other information such as launch date and price, is also awaited.

Haval in Pakistan

Haval came to Pakistan earlier this year in partnership with Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) — the same company that brought BAIC to the local market.

The company launched two of its SUVs, namely, the H6 and the Jolion, both of which received praises from Pakistanis due to their styling and features. However, due to the ongoing issues in the car market such as chip shortage, increased freight charges, rising raw material costs, etc. the automaker is yet to establish prominence in Pakistan.

Haval has an interesting lineup of SUVs that could become the top-sellers in the local market, if and when SEWL begins offering them as locally assembled vehicles.