Here’s the Complete PSL 2022 Schedule

The countdown of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s high-octane event, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, has officially begun after the schedule of the competition’s seventh instalment was announced earlier today.

PSL 7 will take place from 27 January to 27 February, with Karachi hosting 15 matches in the first-leg and Lahore staging the remaining 19 matches; The PSL Draft 2022 will take place on Sunday, 12 December, at 3 pm (Pakistan Time) at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

PSL Schedule 2022