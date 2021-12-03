Zong Volunteers Support SOS Village Sialkot

In continuation of its efforts to accelerate digitalization in Pakistan and reduce the digital divide in the country’s education sector, Zong has now joined hands with SOS Village in Sialkot to train young minds on digital education and earning opportunities.

Under this initiative, Zong volunteers visited the orphanage to educate children on digital learning and freelancing so that they are prepared to embrace a bright future ahead and maximize the untapped potential of the digital world.

The initiative also aligns well with the company’s motto of “Let’s Get Digital”. Moreover, to help the children cope with the cold weather, Zong gifted warm clothing and stationery, as well as indoor games and school necessities to support the educational endeavors of the SOS Village Sialkot’s children.

“Pakistan is undergoing a swift digital transformation that is led by Zong being the country’s digitalization frontrunner. This makes it imperative for our youth, girls and boys alike, to become digitally- savvy and equipped with the right skills to enhance their employability in these competitive times,” said the official spokesperson of Zong.

“We hope that these young and talented students of SOS Village will not only prove to be fast learners but will also gain financial independence to stand on their own feet,” the spokesperson added.

Besides being a leading connectivity partner for Pakistanis, Zong 4G also leads corporate social responsibility, and support to SOS Village is a testament to that commitment. Previously, the company also extended support to Dur-e-Yateem Welfare Trust Orphanage, Bint-e-Fatima Old Home in Karachi, and more in the recent past.