Vivo Files Patent for a Smartphone With Extendable Display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo aims to compete against Samsung in the foldable phone realm as the company has filed a patent for a smartphone design with an extendable display.

Advertisement

Though not exactly a direct competition, it falls within the same use case as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

The patent was filed in May 2021 and recently came to light on the 2nd of December, with concept images, reported by 91mobiles.

The display extends from the right to the left, fitting more content into a tablet-like form factor. The extendable phone expands from the right spine and can be clipped back when not in use.

Equipped with a motor that can be automatically triggered to bring out the screen, the designs also suggest that the smartphone can also be manually expanded with the help of a touch or a physical trigger.

ALSO READ vivo Y33s – New Definition of Outstanding Design and Superior Performance

Tasks such as accessing the rear camera may trigger the expansion response of the smartphone as a triple-camera module can be seen on the left side of the phone when extended. A punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera is also located at the front.

Advertisement

The patent drawings illustrate the speaker grille on the top, while the USB Type-C port is located on the right spine.

More smartphone manufacturers keep hopping on manufacturing foldable smartphones with OPPO releasing a concept phone last year called the OPPO X. Currently, the Vivo sliding smartphone is still in very early stages and it is unknown when it will be announced or available for purchase.