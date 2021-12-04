Xiaomi 12, 12X And 12 Pro Will Allegedly Launch on 28th December

Xiaomi will reportedly be holding a launch event on 28th December to announce the latest Xiaomi 12 smartphone series. Rumors surrounding the event claim that there will be two Xiaomi 12 models, released back to back.

The specifications for the Xiaomi 12 series are still unconfirmed. However, the source of the leak, Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 12, 12X, 12 Pro handsets with shortened model numbers such as the L3A, L3, and L2.

As per its screen protector size, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is speculated to be a smaller device than the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G that featured a 6.81-inch display. The Xiaomi 12 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges and a centrally positioned punch-hole selfie camera.

As a Pro model, the 12 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Finer details of the Pro model are still behind closed doors.

The 12 and 12X are also suspected to have an AMOLED panel with a curved edge design. Both smartphones are expected to support Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Whereas, the screen size of the Xiaomi 12X is said to be 6.28 inches.

Xiaomi 12 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while 12X will include the Snapdragon 870 chip.

The battery size of the Xiaomi 12 is not yet known but is rumored to support 100W charging. However, the 12X will pack a battery pack of 5,000 mAh, supporting 67W fast charging and 33W wireless charging.

Both 12 and 12X may feature a 50MP main camera lens. The latter may include a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro are rumored to include MIUI 13 based on Android 11 or 12.