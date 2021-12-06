Here is Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

Defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans will kickstart the seventh edition of the league with their clash against Karachi Kings in the first match of the competition on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi.
The ‘Janoobis’ will be determined to put in similar performances as their previous campaign and become the first team in the history of the tournament to retain their title. The team led by Pakistan’s superstar wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, will be keen on retaining most of their squad from the previous season. Thye will also look to add some extra quality to win the tournament this time around as well.
Multan’s last match of the group stage will be against two-time champions, Islamabad United, on 20 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Here is Multan Sultans full schedule for PSL 2022:
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
|Thu, 27 Jan
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
|Sat, 29 Jan
|2pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|Mon, 31 Jan
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
|Thu, 1 Feb
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Sat, 5 Feb
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Thu, 10 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
|Fri, 11 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
|Wed, 16 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|Fri, 18 Feb
|3pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
|Sun, 20 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Stay tuned with the latest updates from PSL 2022 here.