Here is Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

Defending champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans will kickstart the seventh edition of the league with their clash against Karachi Kings in the first match of the competition on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi.

The ‘Janoobis’ will be determined to put in similar performances as their previous campaign and become the first team in the history of the tournament to retain their title. The team led by Pakistan’s superstar wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, will be keen on retaining most of their squad from the previous season. Thye will also look to add some extra quality to win the tournament this time around as well.

Multan’s last match of the group stage will be against two-time champions, Islamabad United, on 20 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is Multan Sultans full schedule for PSL 2022:

Fixture Date Time Venue Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Thu, 27 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Sat, 29 Jan 2pm National Stadium, Karachi Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Mon, 31 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Thu, 1 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Sat, 5 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Thu, 10 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Fri, 11 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Wed, 16 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Fri, 18 Feb 3pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Sun, 20 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

