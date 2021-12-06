Advertisement

Here is Karachi Kings PSL 2022 Schedule

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 6, 2021 | 3:57 pm

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will commence with a high-octane clash between Karachi Kings and defending champions, Multan Sultans, on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

The former champions have a new setup for the upcoming season with Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, announced as the new captain of the franchise, and former England head coach, Peter Moores, appointed as the new head coach for the upcoming season.

Karachi Kings will be determined to put on a much better performance this time around and repeat their heroics from PSL 5 by going all the way to lift their second PSL title. Kings were disappointing in the previous campaign as they lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st Eliminator of the tournament.

Karachi will play their first game of the season against Multan Sultans while their last group stage game will be against Quetta Gladiators on 20 February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Karachi will face arch-rivals, Lahore Qalandars, twice in the group stage on 30 January at National Stadium Karachi and on 18 February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

ALSO READ

Here is Karachi Kings’ full schedule for PSL 7:

Fixture Date Time Venue
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Thu, 27 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Sat, 29 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Sun, 30 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Fri, 4 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Sun, 6 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Sun, 13 Feb 2pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Mon, 14 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Wed, 16 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Fri, 18 Feb 8pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Sun, 20 Feb 2pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>