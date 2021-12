Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2022 Schedule

Former champions, Peshawar Zalmi will be determined to overcome a disappointing loss in the final of PSL 6 and go one step further this time around and win their second PSL title.

Peshawar will open their PSL 2022 campaign with a high-octane clash against Quetta Gladiators on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi. Zalmi’s last encounter of the group stage will be against Lahore Qalandars on 21 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Zalmi, led by Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, will be looking to add some extra quality to their already stacked squad in the upcoming PSL 2022 draft and build a formidable side that will take them to their second title.

Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s full schedule for PSL 7:

Fixture Date Time Venue Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Fri, 28 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Sun, 30 Jan 2pm National Stadium, Karachi Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Wed, 2 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Fri, 4 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Sat, 5 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Thu, 10 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Sun, 13 Feb 2pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Tue, 15 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Thu, 17 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Mon, 21 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

