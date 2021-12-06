Here is Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 Schedule

Former champions, Quetta Gladiators, will be looking to bounce back after two disappointing seasons in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Quetta finished outside the play-offs position for the first time in their history in PSL 5 and finished outside the top four again in PSL 6.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Here is Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2022 Schedule

The franchise will be determined to add quality players to their squad and once again make their mark in PSL. With the imminent arrival of superstar, Shahid Afridi in the squad, Gladiators look set to reclaim their spot in the play-offs of the competition.

Quetta will go head to head against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the season which is scheduled to be played on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi. Their last match of the group stage will be played against Karachi Kings on 20 February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

ALSO READ Here is Multan Sultans PSL 2022 Schedule

Here is Quetta Gladiators full schedule for PSL 2022:

Fixture Date Time Venue Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Fri, 28 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Sat 29, Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Mon, 31 Jan 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Thu, 3 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Mon, 7 Feb 7pm National Stadium, Karachi Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Sat, 12 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Sun, 13 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Tue, 15 Feb 7pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Fri, 18 Feb 3pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Sun, 20 Feb 2pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Stay tuned with the latest updates from PSL 2022 here!