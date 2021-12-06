Here is Quetta Gladiators PSL 2022 Schedule

Former champions, Quetta Gladiators, will be looking to bounce back after two disappointing seasons in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Quetta finished outside the play-offs position for the first time in their history in PSL 5 and finished outside the top four again in PSL 6.
The franchise will be determined to add quality players to their squad and once again make their mark in PSL. With the imminent arrival of superstar, Shahid Afridi in the squad, Gladiators look set to reclaim their spot in the play-offs of the competition.
Quetta will go head to head against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the season which is scheduled to be played on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi. Their last match of the group stage will be played against Karachi Kings on 20 February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Here is Quetta Gladiators full schedule for PSL 2022:
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Fri, 28 Jan
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Sat 29, Jan
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
|Mon, 31 Jan
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Thu, 3 Feb
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
|Mon, 7 Feb
|7pm
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Sat, 12 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
|Sun, 13 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Tue, 15 Feb
|7pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
|Fri, 18 Feb
|3pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Sun, 20 Feb
|2pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Stay tuned with the latest updates from PSL 2022 here!