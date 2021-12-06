Kamran Zaidi Appointed New Head At Deutsche Bank

Kamran Zaidi has been appointed the Chief Country Officer at Deutsche Bank in Pakistan, replacing his predecessor Ahmer Hasan.

Zaidi will also hold the portfolio of the Head of Corporate Bank at Deutsche Bank and continue his current role as Head of Multinationals, MEA.

Kamran Zaidi has been associated with Deutsche Bank for over 15 years. He served the bank in different capacities in various markets.

Earlier, he worked as the Vice President for the Pakistani market and held this position for a period of nearly two years.

The new Country Officer holds a graduation degree in financial services from the University of Manchester.

Deutsche Bank AG is a foreign banking company incorporated in the Federal Republic of Germany with limited liability. Its operations in Pakistan are carried out through two branches located in Karachi and Lahore.

The bank maintains assets of Rs. 53 billion and deposits of Rs. 39 billion. It made a profit of Rs. 412 million in the nine months from January to September 2021.