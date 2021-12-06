Pakistan Bans Travel From Eight More Countries

Pakistan has banned travel from eight countries, adding them to Category C due to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.
National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed the new Category C list countries that include Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
For travelers to travel from a Category C country to Pakistan, they must obtain an exemption certificate.
The health protocols to obtain an exemption certificate includes 100 percent vaccination for all inbound travelers, negative PCR test report for passengers six years and above, rapid antigen test (RAT) on arrival at the airport, three days mandatory quarantine for passengers after getting RAT negative report.
However, RAT-positive cases will have to quarantine for ten days.