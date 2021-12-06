Pakistan Ranked Among Top 30 Countries for E-Sports Earnings

Pakistan’s gaming industry is gradually becoming a force to be reckoned with. Our country now ranks 29th out of 150 countries with the most esports earnings.

At the time of writing, Pakistan has a total of 278 local professional players that earn a combined total of Rs. 845 million. Sumail Hassan, the professional Dota 2 player, is currently the top-earning Pakistani gamer. He has earned a total of Rs. 675 million playing video games online.

More recently, Arslan Ash has won another major Tekken tournament at the CEO 2021 in Florida, marking his third big win in the fighting game community. This not only puts Pakistani talent on the world map but also brings our country among the top 30 with the most esports earnings

The global gaming industry amounts to a total of $200 billion with an annual growth rate of 9.64%. Compared to this number, the gaming industry in Pakistan still remains minuscule. Tech exports have crossed $2 billion in the country, but the gaming market falters when compared to other regions.

For instance, the Turkish gaming community has raised $238 million this year and continues to grow.

However, despite being a niche market for gaming, the Pakistani esports industry is expanding with new brands, companies, and sponsors entering the market every year. We are also starting to see more Pakistani names emerge in the esports scene, especially since Arslan Ash marked the country on the map.