YouTube Adds “Listening Controls” for Android and iOS users

Android and iOS versions of the YouTube app have received a new update that brings persistent listening controls to all videos. The update is currently only available to Premium subscribers.

Listening Controls can be accessed via the settings menu on most videos. Although, for some videos, YouTube automatically suggests launching “Listening Controls” via a pop-up.

The standard set of controls are available with the standard play, pause, and previous or next video buttons. Buttons for 10 seconds rewind and forward are also available with the upgrade.

The control page includes the like, save, and speed playback controls.

Once active, Listening Controls are persistent and remain on top, even if the user switches to a new video

The video streaming website first tested the ‘Listening Controls’ back in May that looked to bring a dedicated music player to the main app for its Premium subscribers.

We’ll have to wait and see if YouTube adds these controls for regular users down the line.