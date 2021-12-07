Dewan Motors Launches BMW Motarrad in Pakistan

Dewan Motors has launched the world-renowned premium motorcycle brand, BMW Motorrad, in Pakistan. The launch of this celebrated motorcycle brand with supreme heritage and cutting-edge German technology marks a new era in the history of Dewan Motors.

The Motorrad Centre was inaugurated by Nabiha Yousuf, CEO, Dewan Motors Private Limited, along with Israr Ahmad, Area Manager, BMW Group Middle East, and Umair Jaswal, BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador in Pakistan.

Israr Ahmad, Area Manager of the BMW Group Middle East said, “The BMW Group congratulates its partner Dewan Motors for launching Motorrad in Pakistan. It’s great news for Pakistani motorbikes enthusiasts to get their hands on top quality BMW motorbikes.”

He continued, “This is yet another BMW Group and Dewan Motors strategic initiative to enhance the BMW footprint in Pakistan and we look forward to welcoming our customers to try our fantastic motorbikes.”

The event was highlighted by the participation of hard-core enthusiasts, who came from far and wide, including the capital city, rendering the glittering event, even more memorable.

It is only natural as motorcycles were BMW’s first road-going vehicles in 1916, and speaks of more than a century of glorious history and technological progress.

Dewan Motors has appointed famous musician, actor Umair Jaswal as the BMW Motorrad, brand Ambassador for Pakistan.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of the first Motorrad Centre in Lahore. It is the only officially represented premium motorcycle franchise in the country,” said Nabiha Yousuf, CEO, Dewan Motors.

She added, “This state-of-the-art facility will cater to all the needs of our esteemed BMW motorcyclist and will provide them with an environment that is as hospitable as it is professionally focused.”

“We are delighted to have Umair Jaswal as the BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador. In addition to being the country’s biggest rockstar, Umair’s personal affinity for BMW motorcycles makes him the obvious choice. With him on board, one can anticipate that BMW Motorrad journey will be a lot more entertaining,” continued Yousuf.