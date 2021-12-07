Two Pakistanis Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

The ICC Player of the Month nominees have been announced for November 2021 with strong men and women candidates staking their claim with some brilliant performances.

Abid Ali, Pakistan

The Pakistan opener averages 49.16 in Tests and has been churning out brilliant performances since his debut in 2019. He was exceptional in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, scoring 133 and 91. He put up solid opening partnerships with Abdullah Shafique in both innings that laid the foundation of Pakistan’s eight-wicket victory over the hosts.

Tim Southee, New Zealand

Tim Southee has been consistent in November taking wickets across formats for New Zealand both in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the T20I series against India as well as the Kanpur Test. He was economical in the T20 World Cup, picking up six wickets in November in five games. He captained in the first two T20Is against India, picking up four wickets, which included an impressive 3/16 in the second T20I in Ranchi.

In a thrilling draw in Kanpur, Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, with eight wickets in the match. He picked up 5/69 in the first innings, including key wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer, and dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the second innings, returning 3/75.

David Warner, Australia

David Warner was exceptional in the T20 World Cup and was named Player of the Tournament for his consistency and aggressive knocks. He scored two crucial fifties in November in the World Cup and a 49. His knock of 89* against West Indies in Australia’s final group match earned him the Player of the Match award. The knock which came in just 56 balls was studded with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

He followed that up with a 49 against Pakistan in the semi-final, sharing a half-century stand with Mitchell Marsh for the second wicket, laying the foundation of a winning chase. In the final against New Zealand, he smashed 53 and shared another strong partnership with Marsh that helped them to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory.

Nahida Akter, Bangladesh

In the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Akter was the best bowler, picking up 11 wickets in three matches at a remarkable average of 4.81. It also included a five-wicket haul in the second ODI, that helped Bangladesh bowl out the hosts for 72.

She also had a strong start to the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, picking the important wickets of Javeria Khan and Iram Javed in Bangladesh’s thrilling three-wicket victory over Pakistan.

Anam Amin, Pakistan

A slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Amin is one of the important cogs in the Pakistan bowling set-up. She proved her usefulness in the ODI series against West Indies, emerging as the highest wicket-taker. In three matches, she picked up 9 wickets at 11.22. Her best performance came in the first ODI as she returned 5/35.

She played two matches in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, picking up one wicket against Bangladesh and following it up with a match-winning performance against the hosts, returning 3/9.

Hayley Matthews, West Indies

Hayley Matthews was brilliant with both bat and ball in November. Against Pakistan in the ODI series, she scored 57, 26, and 49 in the three games. She also picked up three and four wickets respectively in the first two ODIs. For her exploits in the second ODI, she was named Player of the Match.

In the only Women’s Qualifier match that she played, she returned 2/20 against Ireland.

