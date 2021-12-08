HEC Signs Another Agreement With Coursera to Offer Courses at Discounted Prices

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has signed an agreement with Coursera, the US-based online course provider, to enable Pakistani students and faculty members to acquire new skills through online courses.

Advertisement

According to details, HEC has secured 50,000 licenses of over 1,000 online courses at a discounted price that will be provided to deserving students and faculty members from all over the country for the next two years.

ALSO READ Fitch Anticipates Further Interest-Rate Hike for Pakistan

Students can enroll in 1,045 online courses related to a number of fields including business, computer science, information technology, data science, language learning, life sciences, and personal development.

These online courses have been drafted by around 100 of Coursera’s partners including Amazon, IBM, Intel, Google, Yale University, Duke University, Imperial College London, and John Hopkins University.

In an official statement, HEC said that Coursera’s online courses will be available under its Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI).

Both students and faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will be able to secure certifications from world-renowned universities, which will enhance their learning capabilities and skills for professional development.

Advertisement

A verified certificate from a world-renowned online platform can serve as proof for an employer that someone is familiar with cutting-edge tools and skills needed for a competitive career globally, the statement concluded.

HEC Pakistan has signed a contract with the world’s most popular Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) service provider, Coursera International, and acquired 50,000 licenses for two years at a discounted price. For details: https://t.co/siYh2MLI53 — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) December 8, 2021

ALSO READ Driver Gets Suspended for Stopping Train to Buy Yogurt

Earlier this year in June, it was first reported that Coursera was officially being brought to Pakistan along with access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.

A month later, Coursera officially launched its services in Pakistan in collaboration with the HEC under the latter’s DLSEI. Previously, two phases of the DLSEI have been completed in which the HEC covered the majority of the subscription charges as well.