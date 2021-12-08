Advertisement

Driver Gets Suspended for Stopping Train to Buy Yogurt

By Rizvi Syed | Published Dec 8, 2021 | 4:36 pm
Pakistan Railways | Train stopped to buy yoghurt

 

Advertisement

A train driver was suspended on Tuesday for making an unscheduled stop to buy yogurt near Kahna railway station, Lahore.

A video of the driver’s assistant making the purchase at a shop before climbing back into the carriage went viral on social media.

ALSO READ

The Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, took action against the incident based on the video and directed the Pakistan Railways administration to suspend driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain for being negligent while on duty.

 

The minister warned that he “will not tolerate such events in the future and allow anyone to use national assets for personal use.”

The video attracted criticism from the Railways Department, which has already been marred with various issues of accidents, passenger safety, and declining revenue.

ALSO READ

“When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,” Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways, told AFP on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Another Railway official told the publication that such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and that there is a lack of oversight.

Vida Courtesy: ARY News

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>