Here’s the Updated World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Series Win

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 8, 2021 | 4:13 pm

Pakistan registered a crucial victory against Bangladesh in the second Test match of the series to get 12 more points for the World Test Championship. The Men in Green maintained their second spot in the table with a 75% percentage of points after four Test matches in the current cycle.

Pakistan wrapped up the series victory against Bangladesh, winning the second Test by an innings and 8 runs. The Bangladesh batting unit was rattled by a disciplined display by Pakistani bowlers. Pakistan’s off-spinner, Sajid Khan, stole the show as he picked up 12 wickets in the match, including 8 wickets in the first innings.

Here is the updated WTC points table:

Team Percentage of Points Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty
Sri Lanka 100.00 24 2 0 0 1
Pakistan 75.00 36 3 1 0 2
India 58.33 42 3 1 2 2 2
England 29.17 14 1 2 1 1 2
West Indies 25.00 12 1 3 0 2
New Zealand 29.17 4 0 1 1 1
Bangladesh 00.00 0 0 2 0 1
Australia
South Africa

