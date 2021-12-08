Islamabad High Court Demands Action Against Illegal Occupation of Margalla Hills

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has questioned the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for not taking action against illegal construction of the Naval Golf Complex on National Park’s Land, reported Express News.

The high court held the hearing of the case against encroachments on Margalla National Park. Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadud was also present during the hearing. He said that Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam, Chairman CDA, and Chairman Wildlife Management Board have surveyed the National Park.

The court expressed immense disappointment on the incapability of the authorities to take action against the illegal occupation of land owned by National Park. The court further instructed Amin Aslam, the Advisor for Climate Change and the Chairman of the Wildlife Management Board, to appear before the court.

IHC sought the reasons behind no action being taken against the occupation of the land and criticized Malik Amin for conducting a survey on the allotted land.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadud informed the court that there is a naval golf course on the occupied land. Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned the attorney and said, “Is the golf course built on the site of the encroachment? If it is an encroachment, then who is accountable?”

In response, Qasim Wadud stated that the people behind the construction would be responsible.

The high court Justice also questioned CDA officials, asking who built the golf course, how was it built, and what was CDA doing?

CDA representatives replied that the Naval Golf Course is not on the allotted land and has also been given a Section 21 notice.

The Chief Justice expressed disappointment towards law-enforcing agencies and demanded all of the relevant information. The hearing was adjourned till 11 January 2022.