An Affordable Nokia Phone is Coming Soon

Nokia is making a budget phone with unusual specifications. The phones typically have Snapdragon/MediaTek or a Unisoc chip in cheaper models, but the next budget phone may have a Samsung Exynos chip instead.

This smartphone was just spotted on Geekbench with the codename Suzume (Japanese for Sparrow). According to the Geekbench listing, Suzume will be equipped with an Exynos 7884B SoC, which is a 14nm entry-level chip from years ago. It has an Octa-Core CPU, a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, and an LTE modem.

There will only be 3GB of RAM, but despite its budget specifications, the phone will boot the latest Android 12. This means that Suzume is probably not launching this year and is likely meant for Q1 2022.

Unfortunately, that is all the information revealed by the Geekbench listing.

Nokia Suzume is possibly one of the four phones that leaked a few weeks ago.

Two of them were Go Edition phones while the others looked like mid-rangers. Going by the specs, Suzume is no more than a budget phone, so we may see Android 12 Go Edition on it.

In any case, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as there is still no official word from Nokia yet.