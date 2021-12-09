Azhar Ali Joins the List of Most Successful Test Cricketers in Pakistan’s History

Pakistan’s former captain, Azhar Ali, has been a mainstay in the Pakistan Test team ever since his debut back in 2010. He has been one of the most consistent performers in the side and is one of the highest run-scorers in Pakistan’s Test history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Achieves a Rare Feat With Big Win Against Bangladesh

The 36-year old is also one of the most successful Test players to have played for Pakistan. Pakistan’s second Test victory over Bangladesh was Azhar’s 40th Test win in Green Jersey, which is the fourth most for a Pakistani cricketer. Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, holds the record for being involved in most Test wins for Pakistan, having won a total of 49 matches.

Here is the list of most successful Test players for Pakistan:

Player Wins Inzamam-ul-Haq 49 Younis Khan 46 Wasim Akram 41 Azhar Ali 40* Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik & Waqar Younis 39

ALSO READ Sajid Khan Joins Elite Company After Record-Breaking Bowling Figures

Azhar Ali has been terrific for Pakistan over the course of his Test career. He has played 91 Test matches, the sixth-most by a Pakistani player, and has scored 6,721 runs at an average of 42.53. He has scored 34 half-centuries, 18 centuries, 2 double-centuries, and one triple-century in a Test career spanning 11 years.

He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Pakistan’s history and is one of only eight batters to have scored more than 5,000 runs in Test cricket. He is fifth on the list of most centuries and fourth on the list of most fifties for Pakistan in Tests.