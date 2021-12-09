Advertisement

Sajid Khan Joins Elite Company After Record-Breaking Bowling Figures

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 9, 2021 | 12:34 pm

Sajid Khan’s magnificent performance in the second Test match against Bangladesh handed Pakistan a monumental victory over their opponents and helped Pakistan achieve crucial points for the ongoing World Test Championship. The off-spinner was on song throughout the Test match and bundled out the Bangladeshi batting line-up twice in the last two days of the Test match.

Sajid took 8 wickets in the first innings as the Bangladesh team was knocked over for only 87 runs and then he returned in the second innings to pick up four crucial wickets as Pakistan wrapped up the match with just a few overs to go on the final day of the Test.

The 28-year old finished with figures of 12/128 in the Test match which is the seventh-best for a Pakistani bowler in Test cricket history. Sajid joined an elite list of players with his magnificent performance and is only the 12th bowler in Pakistan history to have taken 12 or more wickets in a Test match.

Here are the best Test bowling figures by Pakistani bowlers:

Player Figures Opponent Venue Date
Imran Khan 14/116 Sri Lanka Lahore 1982
Yasir Shah 14/184 New Zealand Dubai 2018
Abdul Qadir 13/101 England Lahore 1987
Fazal Mahmood 13/114 Australia Karachi 1956
Waqar Younis 13/135 Zimbabwe Karachi 1993
Danish Kaneria 12/94 Bangladesh Multan 2001
Sajid Khan 12/128 Bangladesh Dhaka 2021

