Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Finally Reduce Display Crease

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones may have the biggest market share among foldable phones, but they always fall short in terms of the unsightly display crease. This issue may finally be addressed with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 6 in July this year and rumor has it that the clamshell foldable will use a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) this time around. This should reduce the display crease around the center of the display, which will finally allow Samsung to rival its competitors, all of which have smaller display creases.

A new hinge design will have nothing to do with the reduced crease size as the new and thicker UTG will be doing all the work. While the crease won’t disappear entirely, it will be noticeably smaller.

The report states that the Flip 6’s UTG will be about 50μm thick, an increase from the Flip 5’s 30μm. Additionally, next year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a new hinge design that will further reduce the crease.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, rumors claim that there will be additional models to this lineup soon including a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra as well as a Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. As the name says, the FE model is going to be a cheaper version of the regular Z Fold 6, while the Ultra will come with top-tier specifications.

If the rumor holds, we can expect the Z Fold 6 Ultra to come with an eye-watering price tag that likely nears the $2000 mark.