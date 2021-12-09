Lahore High Court Considers Using Metro Bus Track for Ambulances

Lahore High Court (LHC) has asked provincial and city district government officials for suggestions to use the metro bus track for ambulances.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Justice Shahid Karim also heard petitions for issues about water, the environment, and Lahore’s traffic problems in particular.

ALSO READ LHC Orders Hefty Fines on Violation of One-Way Traffic Law in Smog

National Highway Authority (NHA) had previously submitted a report saying that it is implementing a ban on the entry of vehicles without an M-Tag on the M2 Motorway as per the directives of LHC.

Justice Karim lauded the performance of city traffic police and directed traffic police to continue with their efforts and continue issuing challans for violations of one-way traffic rules.

ALSO READ Car Registration Documents Are Not Needed to Get an M-Tag

In other related news, the Senate of Pakistan issued a unanimous decision last month for passing a bill that would enable the smooth passage of emergency vehicles on the busy roads of Islamabad. The new bill specifies that motorists are bound to provide a clear passage for on-duty emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire brigades with sirens and emergency lights.

The new law has been enforced to inculcate a sense of civic responsibility and to facilitate the flow of traffic. Furthermore, those who fail to comply will be fined up to Rs. 3,000.