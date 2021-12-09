Quetta Gladiators Trade Superstars From Islamabad and Multan

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have made a big trade ahead of the PSL 2022 draft. Islamabad’s middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, has been traded to Quetta Gladiators for their wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Official: Shahid Afridi to Represent a New Franchise in PSL 2022

This is Quetta’s third trade deal ahead of the PSL 2022 draft. They have also traded in Shahid Afridi and James Vince from Multan Sultans. In turn, Multan will get Quetta’s diamond and silver picks in the PSL 2022 draft.

Islamabad United were looking for a hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter in their squad ever since the retirement of Luke Ronchi. Despite solid performances by Rohail Nazir behind the stumps, they required a wicket-keeper batter who could hit big. Azam Khan fits the profile perfectly.

ALSO READ Melbourne Stars Sign Another Lahore Qalandars Emerging Star for Big Bash League

Quetta Gladiators had earlier hinted that they would be willing to let go of Azam Khan if any other franchise offers him a permanent wicket-keeping slot. In turn, Quetta acquired the services of Iftikhar Ahmed who will bring much-needed experience and stability to their fragile middle-order.

Quetta will be hoping that these three players can turn around their fortunes and help them qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Check out the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!