Vivo Launches Y55s 5G With a Huge 6,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has unveiled its latest smartphone that features the biggest battery that Vivo has put in its phones to date. While the phone’s spec sheet did get leaked last month when China mobile added it to its database, today the manufacturer has made the phone official via an announcement.

Design & Display

In terms of the display, the phone is built around a 6.58-inch LCD panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution (1080p) and has a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. The phone will also make use of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built right into the power button for authentication.

The back seems to have a glossy finish to it and the phone will come in colors of Blue, Pink, or Black.

Internals & Storage

The Y55s 5G is a huge upgrade over the 2017’s Y55s model. The Y55s 5G is powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset, which is a powerful mid-range processor built on a 7 nm architecture. The device further packs 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y55s 5G runs OriginOS 1.0 on top of Android 11. Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Cameras

For the rear cameras, the Y55s 5G features a dual-camera setup. It includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary lens supported by a 2MP f/2.4 lens for macro shots from up to 4 cm. The camera setup supports fancy AI technology.

Battery & Availability

The most impressive feature of this smartphone is its huge 6000 mAh battery. The massive battery comes with 18W fast-charging support through the USB-C cable.

The retail price of this smartphone will start at CNY 1,699 ($267). No word on international price or release date yet.

Vivo Y55s 5G Specifications